The global Mass Notification Systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017-2022. According to the report, factors fueling the market growth are increasing the need for public safety and popularity of BYOD i.e. Bring Your Own Device trend. The introduction of IP-based notification devices is also driving the market. Enhancement in technology and innovations in cloud-based services are also fuelling market growth. Besides this, applications of Mass Notification Systems in various industry verticals are creating new opportunities for the market. The Mass Notification Systems market has a lot of opportunities with the emergence and increasing adoption of cloud-based services and integration of Mass Notification Systems with advanced technologies. In addition, growing demand for end-to-end crisis management and increasing applications in energy and utility industry create new avenues for the growth of mass notification market. However, lack of awareness about Mass Notification Systems and single point failure of hardware infrastructure are major challenges to the growth of the market. Data security and privacy concerns act as a restraining factor for market growth.

Currently, North America and Europe are leading the market in terms of revenues. The presence of major mass notification solution providers in this region and the growing demand for public safety during emergency situations are a few factors that explain the highest growth in these regions. Besides this, extensive use of mobile technologies and expeditious adoption of advanced technologies in these regions contribute to their being market leaders.

With rising awareness about mass notification systems and need for efficient and uninterrupted communications during crisis situations, APAC is expected to show rapid adoption of mass notification systems. Emerging economies such as China and Japan offer a multitude of opportunities for the market. These regions are expected to show significant growth during the forecasted period owing to increasing threats of natural disasters and adoption of emergency communications solutions. Supportive government initiatives and regulatory policies are also driving market growth in this region. However, seamless international delivery of mass notifications systems has been a challenge to market growth.

The report includes a detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Major players in the market include Blackberry AtHoc, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, IBM, Desktop Alert, Alertus Technologies, Valcom, Send Word Now, Eaton corporation, Omnilert, Wheelen Engineering, XMatters, Mir3 and Everbridge. The companies have adopted new product launch and mergers and acquisition as a major strategy to strengthen their position in this highly competitive market.

o Global mass notification market by solution

§ In building mass notification solutions

§ Wide area mass notification solutions

§ Distributed recipient mass notification solutions

o Global mass notification market by applications

§ Business communications

§ Business continuity and disaster recovery

§ Integrated public alert and warning

§ Interoperable emergency communication

o Global mass notification market by industry

§ Commercial

§ Government

§ Healthcare

§ Energy and utilities

§ Defence

§ Education

§ Automotive, transport and logistics

§ Others

o Global mass notification market by components

§ Hardware

§ Software and services

o Global mass notification market by mode of deployment

§ On-premises

§ Hosted

