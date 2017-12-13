According to a new report, “Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market (2016-2022)” published by KBV Research, the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market attained a market is expected to reach $29,179.8 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2016 -2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 29.7% during 2016-2022.
The Feature Extraction and 3D Modelling market contributed thelarger revenue share to the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The Bio-Sensors Technology market is expected attain a market size of $4,377 million by 2022.
The Facial Expression Recognition market would reach a market size of $11,380.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. The Healthcare market dominated the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market in 2015. The Gaming market is expected to attain a market size of $3,939.3 million by 2022. However, Transport and Logistics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 28.6% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Emotion Detection and Recognition market, globally. Based on the Type, the Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is segmented into Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling, Bio-Sensors Technology, Pattern Recognition, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Other segment. Based on the Software Tool, the market is bifurcated into Facial Expression Recognition, Bio-Sensing Software Tools and Apps and Speech & Voice Recognition segments. According to the Application, the Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is segmented into Healthcare, Transport and Logistics, Law enforcement and Surveilance, Gaming and Other segments. Based on the end users, the market is segmented into Enterprises, Defense and security agencies, Commercial, Industrial, Others (Personal users). The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-emotion-detection-recognition-market/
Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Type
Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling
Bio-Sensors Technology
Pattern Recognition
Natural Language Processing
Machine Learning
Others
Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Software Tool
Facial Expression Recognition
Bio-Sensing Software Tools and Apps
Speech and Voice Recognition
Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Application
Healthcare
Transport
Law Enforcement
Gaming
Others
Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by End User
Enterprises
Defense and security agencies
Commercial
Industrial
Others (Personal users)
Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Affectiva
Emotient
Noldus Information Technology
Realeyes
Nviso
Sightcorp
Kairos
Eyeris
