Elision Technolab LLP has been offering the best VoIP solutions to its customers for more than a decade. The spokesperson of the company has recently made an announcement by keeping the ongoing winter holiday season in mind. According to the made announcement the company will offer a custom voice broadcasting solution to its customer. This solution can be used to run some engaging and creative voice campaigns to reach the audience effectively. The spokesperson of the company shared, the company will also provide audio broadcasting service on need basis to meet customers with limited budget.

“The Christmas holidays are started in many countries. The consumers are ready to make purchases and this is the time for business to get into aggressive mode so they can bring some business from this dry winter season. The voice broadcasting solution can work amazingly well for these businesses to run effective campaigns. To help these businesses, we are offering holiday special voice broadcasting solution.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The spokesperson of Elisiontec further shared, “There are a few companies which can’t afford to buy a voice broadcasting software or not really ready to buy it at the moment due to certain reasons. To help these companies, we will be offering voice broadcasting service. It means we will run professional call broadcasting campaigns for their business based on their requirements and furnish them with complete reports for their review and reference. They can run as many campaigns as they want with our professional voice broadcasting service.”

The stated voice broadcasting solution can be used for a variety of agendas depending on the legislation of the country and business goals. Some of the shared examples of using an audio casting solution during the holiday season are listed below:

• To run offer and discount campaign

• To run a special code based campaign

• To send personalized holiday greetings

• To run remarketing campaigns

• And more

The launched voice broadcasting solution will have a range of simple to advanced features which can support a full fledged call casting campaign. Below is the list of key features of the offered call broadcasting solution:

• Throttle concurrent calls

• Campaign scheduling

• Text-to-speech

• Voice recording option

• Voice message upload

• Retry on failed attempt

• Polling facility

• IVR integration

• Reports

The solution can be used to run multiple campaigns. Also, the solution will offer complete logs and detail report of each executed campaign. These logs and reports can be used to monitor the returns. Also, the gathered details can be used in fine-tuning the next campaign, which can have more success rate.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The spokesperson of the company further shared that running a voice broadcasting campaign can be a creative and personalized mode of communication which often has a better response rate. Thus, a business must try this next-gen communication solution for their business this holiday season.

To learn more about this voice broadcasting solution, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/voice-broadcasting-solution