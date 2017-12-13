“Increasing demand of consumer durables, restriction to use wooden packaging and increasing exports will thrive the Indian corrugated box market”, Says RNCOS

The Corrugated Box Industry in India has witnessed a momentous growth in past few years driven by growing Indian middle class, changing lifestyles and demand for corrugated boxes by various emerging industries, like the processed food industry. The corrugated box industry in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2016-2022. Besides, the recent introduction of FDI in retail has ushered vibrant waves of hope for the packaging industry, which largely depends on growth of the corrugated boxes industry. With more and more penetration of organized retail into the Indian industrial landscape, the need for better quality, robust packaging has shot up.

Speculating the growth prospects of Indian corrugated box industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, Chief Executive, RNCOS said Further, various corrugated box manufacturers are setting up their manufacturing facilities in potential demand areas such as SEZs, industrial belts etc. Also, they are now shifting to more efficient modern manufacturing. Although, the industry’s transformation is in its nascent stage presently, but they are expected to momentously grow if supportive measures to bring down the cost of automation are undertaken by the Government and of course, machinery manufacturers.

A more viable option might evolve in the coming days wherein various semi-automatic or manual plant operators shall integrate their businesses to amass capital required to set up automatic lines and thus emerge from traditional box manufacturing to more viable automatic production which will yield boxes in volumes and offer quality consistency. With all such recent developments and novel strategies to improve margins and gain more customers, the corrugated box manufacturers in India have ample opportunities to unleash the industry’s potential.

To tap the growing market, numerous major players such as TCPL Packaging Limited, Horizon Packs, TGI Packaging Pvt. Ltd. etc are continuously innovating and developing their brands to best suit the Indian market. Indian Corrugated box industry might exhaust its full potential and grow exponentially.

