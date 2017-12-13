Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global companion animals drug market in its upcoming outlook titled, “Companion Animals Drug Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015 – 2025”. In terms of revenue, the global companion animal drug market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period owing to various factors, which FMI analysis highlights and offers detailed insights and forecasts.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, parasiticides (further sub-segmented into ecto-parasiticides and endo-parasiticides), heartworm medicines, nutritional, behavioural and skincare drugs and vaccines. In terms of value, the parasiticides segment is estimated to account for over 40% share of the global companion animal drug market by 2025 end, and remain dominant and most attractive throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and pharmacies and drug stores. Veterinary clinics followed by hospitals are the most preferred medium of drug distribution. However, emergence of retail pharmacies, which service mail order requests, are set to pose stiff competition to the traditional channels in certain regions over the forecast period.

The global companion animal drug market has been segmented into seven major regions namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, North America is estimated to dominate the market with 33.0% share of the overall companion animal drug market by 2015 end. Latin America and APEJ are estimated to be fastest growing among the emerging markets, while market in Western Europe is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR despite decline in human population.

