The Citizen Eco-Drive Day And Date Sub-Dials AO9003-16A Men’s Watch combines beauty with technology in one of its most perfect forms. Credits also go to the high quality materials it’s made from, which also ensures its use for a lifetime. In short, it’s a perfect accessory for any kind of formal occasions and for corporate atmospheres. A blazing example of what’s possible when modern functionality meets handsome good looks, the Citizen Eco-Drive Day And Date Sub-Dials AO9003-16A Men’s Watch is based on a simple, revolutionary concept. It is a watch that will never need a battery replacement; the light-power driven mechanism of Eco-Drive technology is constantly at work unless in complete darkness. While sunlight is the best to charge it, even a flickering candle is sufficient enough to keep it running.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Day And Date Sub-Dials AO9003-16A Men’s Watch does nothing more than a standard dress watch, but it does so bit differently. Instead of a simple day/date function, it shows the same within two sub-dials, which have better details than most; are finer to look at and exhibits a more intricate surfacing. To many, it will prove to be the first real designer watch; to the experienced, it will be a modern wonder that’s nothing short of aristocratic glamour.

The combination of leather strap and a rose-gold case is something that’s not too common in this price category; for the Citizen Eco-Drive Day And Date Sub-Dials AO9003-16A Men’s Watch, it’s absolutely stunning! The white dial with sharp, black markings and gold-plated hands provides a beautiful contrast and therefore, an excellent visibility, the hands reflecting back even the tiniest of speck of light falling on them, thus removing the necessity of lume. Overall, the whole ensemble looks crisp and sleek.

On the other hand, the rose-gold tone is less rosy than what we usually understand by the term; in fact, it stands at a point where yellow gold starts to get the red touch. This makes for a beautiful shade of gold that really adds the element of class that most other watches within the price segment misses out. The black, rich leather strap also adds generously towards making the Citizen Watches one of a kind.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Day And Date Sub-Dials AO9003-16A Men’s Watch is perfect for those who want a fabulous dress watch without the hassle of winding or wearing it on a regular basis. That way, it is a perfect one to be kept aside, only to be worn on special occasions.

Bottom line: The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Men’s Watch is a very classy and refined modern day watch with a slightly convex crystal adding an elegant touch and marking it leagues apart from other dress watches within the price range.