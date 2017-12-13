Its winter arriving at its pace, pollution shattering our mind, so why not take a cup of Tea at Royal China to Jubilate International Tea Day.

Tea has antioxidants which work to prevent our body from rust and thus help us to keep us young and protect us from damage and pollution. It invigorates our minds and gives stunning ideas to our quotidian habit. There’s also a cup of every sip- Tea has swung, rallied, brewed, chilled and in other ways. Having forded eras and cultures, tea is one of our greatest culinary heirlooms.

Meal for Two: Rs 2400 plus taxes

On till : 15th December 2017

Time: 12.30pm -3.45pm & 7.30pm – 11.45 pm

Venue: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019