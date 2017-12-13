Market Overview:

Bone and joint health ingredients are the source of providing calcium, prebiotic fiber, soy isoflavones and vitamins such as vitamin D and vitamin K. Bone and joint issues seem to be a common issue in the growing population which is driving the global market of bone and joint health ingredients. Moreover, rising health concerns among the population is increasing its application in various product lines, which is adding fuel to the growth of global bone and joint health ingredients market.

Bone and joint health ingredients are termed to be the source of increasing nutritional level in bone and joints which will help in reduction of joint pain and strengthening of the bones. The different nutrition added to the bone and joints are calcium, prebiotic fiber, soy isoflavones and vitamins such as vitamin D and vitamin K. Among them, Soy isoflavones reduces the leaching of calcium in the bone and maintain bone mineral density which prevents bone loss. The different types of bone and joint health ingredients are Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Collagen, Omega-3 and others which are used in a wide range of products, thus, boosting the growth of the global bone and joint health ingredients market.

Major Key Players:

The major players in the bone and joint health ingredients market

Waitaki Bio (New Zealand)

Royal DSM NV (the Netherlands)

Synutra, Inc. (U.S.)

(the Netherlands)

(U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bone and joint health ingredients has substantial growth in the forecast period. It is the major source of curing the increasing bone and joint health issues which is gaining popularity among the consumers. Focus on R&D will further contribute to the growth of bone and joint health ingredients market.

Downstream Analysis

Based on the type, bone and joint health ingredients are segmented into glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Collagen, Omega-3 and others. Glucosamine and Chondroitin are the majorly used bone and joint health ingredients. However, Omega-3 is projected to surge the market over the forecast period with its increasing application in various industries

Regional Analysis

The global bone and joint health ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global bone and joint health market followed by Europe. Increasing health conscious population in the U.S. and their inclination towards dietary supplement is driving the market for bone and joint health ingredients in North America. In Europe, the U.K. is dominating the market

Intended Audience:

Pharmaceutical industry

Bakery industry

Supplement industry

Beverage industry

Dairy industry

Meat processing industry

Traders, importers and exporters

