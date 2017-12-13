New Delhi, 8th December 2017

Special calendar preview by Dr. Sanjana Jon and Mrs. Ratan Kaul in the presence of Delhi’s most powerful women in support of Nari Shakti and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao with Abraxas Lifestyle – India’s Leading Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, honoring several outstanding exemplary members of the community.

The program was attended by Padmashri Shovna Narayan, Fashion Designer Dr. Sanjana Jon, Actor Suhani (from movie Dangal), Vandy Mehra, Captain Richa Sood, Lieut. Rita Gangwani, Dr. Janice Darbari, Meeta Pandit, Subha Rajan Tampi, Vandana Vadhera, Preeti Ghai and Mr Sandeep Marwah

It would be an evening of Art, Fashion and Design – complete with Paintings, Sculpture, Photographs, Interiors, Music and more with an exclusive, specially-invited gathering of Diplomats, Expats, Celebrities, HNI’s and ofcourse, Famous Fashion Designers and Interior Designers / Architects against a wonderful backdrop of high-end luxury AUDI cars.

Felicitation: Abraxas Excellence Awards 2017

Fashion Design: Dr. Sanjana Jon

Public Diplomacy: Mrs. Ratan Kaul

Music: Meeta Pandit

Education: Sandeep Marwah

Dance: Padmashri Shovna Narayan

Actress : Suhani Bhatnagar

Lieut : Rita Gangwani

Vandy Mehra

Dr. Janice Darbari