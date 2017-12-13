4FastPlumber announced that it is expanding the underground services that it offers to residents of the Arlington area. 4FastPlumber stated that the cost of underground services can add up quickly. According to 4FastPlumber, plumbing services that require underground digging are often some of the most expensive. The company also indicated that, because of the digging and other complicated processes involved, there is little margin for error when it comes to underground plumbing services. The company said that its expanded underground services prioritize accuracy and efficiency.

4FastPlumber shared that it has decades of experience providing underground plumbing services, such as sewer line repair. 4FastPlumber went on to state that its expanded services build on this experience, by utilizing some of the latest plumbing technology available. 4FastPlumber indicated that one aspect of its expanded underground plumbing services is the use of cameras. The company stated that its new video technology allows its technicians to examine pipes and sewer lines, and diagnose problems, without having to actually dig.

The company went on to state that the extensive digging that is involved with traditional line and pipe inspection is one of the most expensive and inconvenient aspects of plumbing work. According to 4FastPlumber, this discourages many homeowners from having their plumbing system inspected, even if they suspect there is a problem. 4FastPlumber said that its expanded video diagnostic services will encourage homeowners to be more proactive about sewer line inspections. More extensive information concerning the company can be found at https://goo.gl/M2GV2t

4FastPlumber concluded its announcement by offering some company information. 4FastPlumber stated that it is an Arlington-based company, and has been based in the Arlington area for several years. 4FastPlumber went on to state that it has extensive experience providing plumbing and gas fitting services to Arlington residents. 4FastPlumber also shared that it employs licensed and insured master plumbers and gas fitters, who prioritize safety, quality, efficiency, and customer service. 4FastPlumber indicated that it has always stayed true to its roots as a family-owned business. 4FastPlumber closed by stating that it operates twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, in the interest of customer convenience. Reviews of the plumbing company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4+Fast+Plumber+Arlington/@38.866375,-77.1144587,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x585dfdf5a2931f69!8m2!3d38.866375!4d-77.11227?hl=en

