The global ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) market is a very dynamic market, and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The global ultra-high performance concrete market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for high strength, and durable concrete in applications such as piers, seismic structures and marine anchors. These areas of application require superior strength and require to be corrosion resistant. UHPC is extensively used for both structural and non-structural precast components, which is further driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, the growth of this market might be hampered due to factors such as the high cost associated with the establishment of manufacturing facilities.

The global ultra-high performance concrete market size is projected to grow at the CAGR of ~7 % during the forecast period.

The ultra-high performance concrete market, has been segmented based on types, applications and regions. By type, the segments are SIFCON (Slurry infiltrated fibrous concrete), RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete), and CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite). Of all types, the reactive powder concrete segment is projected to account for the largest market share. The reactive powder concrete is a composite made of a cementitious material with advanced mechanical and physical properties. It helps in building strong, durable and environment friendly building structures. As compared to the other types of concrete, the reactive powder concrete possesses high strength, which will even make it suitable to replace high strength materials such as steel. It also possess the properties of waterproofing.

On the basis of applications, the bridge construction segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Canada was the first country to construct a UHPC pedestrian bridge, which consists of precast, post-tensioned space truss. Many other countries such as Australia, Austria, Croatia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Slovenia, South Korea, and Switzerland are also using UHPC material for the construction of bridges.

Of all regions, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global ultra-high performance concrete market, owing to the rapid developments in the construction industry in economies such as China, India and Indonesia. The high population in the region along with the increasing construction activities, is expected to drive the growth of the market here. APAC will be followed by the North America and the Europe region.

Ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) is a material composed of cement and has the potential of improving the sustainability of buildings and other infrastructures. UHPC has various versatile properties such as high strength, energy capacity, and durability, which makes it suitable for use in various construction projects as compared to other concrete products. As they can perform well under shock, explosive conditions, and impact loads, they are quite suitable for use in panels and components.

The key players of global Ultra-high performance concrete market include Lafarge S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Densit (Denmark), ceEntek Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG (Germany), TAKTL (U.S.) and Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C (UAE).

