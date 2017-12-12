According to Future Market Insights analysis, the global respiratory devices market is estimated to grow from about US$ 13 Bn in 2016 to about US$ 34 Bn by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

By end-user, the key segments include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, clinics, and long-term care centres. Currently, hospitals account for the highest demand for respiratory devices, followed by ambulatory surgical centres and long-term care centres. Demand for respiratory devices from hospitals was worth US$ 5.18 billion in 2016; by 2027, this is projected to grow at 9.8% CAGR to reach US$ 14.36 billion.

North America undoubtedly emerges as the leading market in terms of size in the global respiratory devices market, estimated to account for a market value share in excess of 40% by the end of 2017. Revenue from the North America respiratory devices market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 13 Bn by the end of 2027, up from approximately US$ 6 Bn in 2017. This represents a healthy CAGR of 8.8% recorded during the forecast period 2017 – 2027. North America is also the most attractive regional market in the global respiratory devices market, projecting a market attractiveness index of 2.7 over the period of assessment.

Western Europe (estimated to account for close to 20% market share by 2017 end) and APEJ (estimated to account for close to 16% market share by 2017 end) come close but Future Market Insights’ research indicates that even the combined revenue share of these two markets will not usurp the throne from North America, the undisputed leader in the global respiratory devices market. However, the APEJ respiratory devices market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% in the global respiratory devices market, followed by Western Europe at 9.7%. The respiratory devices markets in Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, and Middle East & Africa are likely to hold meagre value shares in the global respiratory devices market in both the years 2017 and 2027; however in terms of CAGR these four regions are likely to witness more than 8% growth during the 10 year period 2017 – 2027.

