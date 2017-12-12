Recruitment Software provider, Recruitive Software, has added The Job Matrix to its extensive panel of over 1,900 job boards.

The Job Matrix is not just another job board, but candidate locating software. They are Vacancy Marketing experts and drive targeted traffic to vacancies rather than rely on general job seeker traffic. The website is a platform to host your vacancy and receive applications rather than a traditional Job Board. The clever stuff, presenting your vacancy to the right candidates, happens behind the scenes and delivers the results you need.

Lee Henshaw, Director at Job Matrix comments: “At The Job Matrix we are recruiter focused rather than candidate focused. With our proprietary software, network of affiliate websites, social media and search engine optimisation, giving vacancies the best possible exposure to the right candidate.”

Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments; “We are delighted to welcome The Job Matrix to our job board panel. What’s more they are offering all Recruitive Clients free vacancy listings forever.”

For more information please visit:

http://www.recruitive.com/jobmate/job-board-list/

http://jobmatrix.co.uk/