India – December 12, 2017 – OpenMarket, a global leader in mobile messaging, is adding PizzaExpress India to its portfolio of enterprise customers. To coincide with the launch of its home delivery service, the popular Italian restaurant chain introduced SMS to improve delivery operations and better interact with customers.

The new solution highlights PizzaExpress India’s commitment to delivering a great experience for its customers across the country. Customers who place an order over the phone will receive an SMS confirmation directly to their mobile phone. Those that opt-in will then receive an update once the order has been dispatched.

A recent survey from OpenMarket shows that SMS is the number one preferred channel by millennials for notifications from businesses[1]. Research from the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) also suggests that over half of all urban mobile phone owners in India use a feature phone rather than a smartphone1. This makes SMS a great option for businesses like PizzaExpress who need a quick and cost-effective way to directly engage with their customers – without relying on expensive apps.

Apoorv Johari, OpenMarket’s Sales Director for Asia said, “The most customer-obsessed brands are already using SMS as part of their standard alert practice. It helps them deliver great customer experiences with empathy, which is crucial for success. We are working with PizzaExpress India to do exactly that. Mobile messaging lets PizzaExpress communicate with customers the way they want and at exactly the time they need it.”

PizzaExpress chose OpenMarket based on its mobile messaging market strength and the range of custom messaging solutions it provides. The company’s previous success with Club Mahindra and Ginger Hotels demonstrated OpenMarket as a powerhouse of enhancing business-to-consumer relationships.

Gunjan Singh, Head of Marketing for PizzaExpress India said, “The solution that OpenMarket brings to India is the perfect fit for our customer base and helps to streamline our delivery operations. We understand that creating an effective solution for delivery notifications is best done through a timely and ubiquitous mobile messaging platform. With SMS, we can easily keep our customers in the loop, at exactly the right moment.”

PizzaExpress plans to expand the service to include updates on delivery delays, further refining the customised messages. By providing an instant, reliable and convenient platform for mobile messaging, OpenMarket helps PizzaExpress to meet and exceed customer expectations.

About OpenMarket

OpenMarket helps the biggest brands in the world use mobile messaging to connect with their customers in the moments that count. When they need to be there and be responsive in real-time. When customer experience isn’t just a buzzword: it’s an obsession. OpenMarket combines a powerful, scalable and reliable platform with a deep understanding of how text messaging can transform business processes. It works closely with clients to deliver timely, useful and context-sensitive mobile messaging that surprises and delights their customers around the world at massive scale. OpenMarket calls this the Empathetic InteractionTM and its changing the way enterprises engage with their customers. With trusted relationships with mobile operators across the globe, OpenMarket offers faster time to market, and ongoing support for its enterprise customers. OpenMarket is an Amdocs company and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices in Detroit, London, Sydney, Pune, and Guadalajara.