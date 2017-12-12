Phone Doctor operates from Bedak Mall in Singapore. The good news for people living in Singapore is that they can get their iPhone repairs done quickly just within an hour from Phone Doctor.

The tagline of the company is “New Life to your mobile phone”. Yes, the company brings new life to any mobile phone and not just to iPhone. Owners of iPhone concerned about the broken screen can get the screen replaced within just 20 minutes from this professional service.

In addition to iPhone screen repair, they are experts in handling any smartphone repair, iPad repair, and Mac repair. Irrespective of whether the Samsung Tab faces sudden death, eMMC failure or tablet battery failure, they can get it repaired by Phone Doctor.

The company says that they carry out most repairs just within an hour. Also, they can handle the broken glass issues in iPhone just within 20 minutes. Phone users have the option to just call this service or they can make an appointment online through the website of Phone Doctor.

Not just in replacing screens, but they are also experts in fixing cracked screens. The company assures full warranty on all iPhone Screen repairs. The screens offered by this company come with three months manufacturer warranty. Most of the stocks that the company holds are from OEM suppliers like Foxconn. When the screen replacement is carried out, the visitor can take rest at ease at the best comfort. In case any issue arises within three months like breakage because of careless handling, the company covers as well.

Phone Doctor has the right expertise in handling any type of repairs to smartphones. Regardless of whether it is power button replacement, battery replacement, issues with the phone not charging or with signal /Wi-Fi/Bluetooth will be rightly handled by this professional service provider.

