Pharmasynth has be recognised as one of the top pharma companies in the country not only for the quality medicines they manufacture at affordable price but also their commitment and service orientation towards the society. The company has started its operations in the year 1984 with two manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar and within no time has been recognised as one of the best pharmaceutical companies in the country for its business excellence and their dedication to improve the quality of life for the ailing humanity of the nation. The company has latest and sophisticated machinery to manufacture world class medicines following straight quality stringent in the raw materials, consumables and packaging material. The company regularly updates with the growing technology in the industry and offers regular in-house training to its staff to produce cost effective and zero defective products from their manufacturing units. Pharmasynth offers their products in ethical range, hospital range and patriotic range manufacturing capsules, tablets, powders, ointments, ear drops, creams, liquid orals etc in various dosage forms useful for treatment of prevailing diseases. The company also focus on research and development to come up with new molecules and formulations to offer cure for many diseases that keep surfacing every now and then.

The company not only brings out its own medicines but also offer contract manufacturing services to other pharmaceutical companies that allows other companies to use their manufacturing units to produce their drugs without the necessary to invest on infrastructure. Pharmasynth has a reputed client list availing their third party manufacturing services that are offered in the best quality and price so that they can focus on their core business operations leaving manufacturing on Pharmasynth. Being one of the top pharma companies, Pharmasynth also aggressively promotes their brand in the market to reach out every nick and corner of the country to serve the ailing humanity with their world class medicines at affordable price. The company also offer PCD franchise to market other company medicines on both national and international market using their brand image. It is not only manufacturing medicines but Pharmasynth also focus on many social activities and participates in many medical camps held around the country to enhance the health care system of the country.

Pharmasynth has won many rewards and awards on both the national and international platforms for their selfless service towards the society in bringing out best quality medicines at affordable price to serve everyone in need.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725