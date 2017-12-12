According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Paediatric Vaccine Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”, in terms of revenue, the global paediatric vaccine market is expected to increase at 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026. The global paediatric vaccine market is expected to reach US$ 27.97 Bn in 2016.

The global Paediatric Vaccine Market is segmented on the basis of indication, technology, in terms of revenue, end user and region.

By indication, pneumococcal segment accounted for higher revenue share in global paediatric vaccines as compared to other product segments. The pneumococcal segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 31.58 Bn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period. The growth of pneumococcal segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases.

In terms of revenue, Hib vaccine segment is the second most growing segment and is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.49 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%. Hepatitis B and meningococcal segment are expected to show double-digit CAGR growth in the forecast period contributing to the growth of global paediatric vaccine market.

By technology, conjugate segment accounted for highest revenue share in global paediatric vaccine market as compared to live or attenuated segment. The conjugate segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 32.09 Bn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period. This is expected to be closely followed by the growth of pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccines in this segment

By end user, institutional health centres account for higher demand for paediatric vaccine as compared to other end user segments such as hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies. The strong growth in institutional health centres can be attributed to increasing government interventions in immunisation programs in order to improve vaccine coverage. Institutional health centres are expected to register highest CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period.

By region, North America is dominating the global paediatric vaccine market due to improved healthcare infrastructure in this region. The North America paediatric vaccine market is expected to be valued at US$ 20.15 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR for 11.0%. In addition to North America, demand for paediatric vaccines has been significantly growing in Western Europe and APEJ.

Summary of Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis Scenario

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Indication

6. Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Technology

7. Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Vaccine Type

8. Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End Users

9. Global Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

10. North America Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Latin America Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Western Europe Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Eastern Europe Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecast

14. APEJ Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Japan Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecast

16. MEA Paediatric Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competition Landscape

18. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

19. Research Methodology

