The Global Manufacturing Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9 % during 2017-2022. A statistical tool which performs rule-based analysis to improve business processes and production quality is known as manufacturing analytics. Data analytics is into various other industrial domains which include insurance (BFSI), e-commerce, banking, financial services, among others. Though, increasing pressures to meet federal norms, supply-chain requirements, and global competition, reduce manufacturing cost, and improve operating income has seen high adoption of data analytics in manufacturing industry market sector. Moreover, with manufacturing industry adopting process improvement programs which includes data acquisition system (SCADA), Lean Manufacturing, supervisory control and, and Six Sigma has improved the adoption of manufacturing analytics. Furthermore, with huge data being generated from the networked industry equipment and automation systems i.e. industry internet of things has resulted in strong demand of analytics in manufacturing sector.

Present methods to analyze manufacturing process data are vanishing out due to increasing multiple industry data sources such as images, sensor, in-factory databases, among others have enhances the demand for big data analytics in manufacturing. This is one of the strongest growth motivator of global manufacturing industry market. Furthermore, uprising demand to optimize business process and make them more agile and scalable is further paving the growth of this market. Though, complex operation and low return on investment from manufacturing analytics tools is acting as a roadblock in its market growth. Additionally, technical constraints related with cloud deployment such as data security and privacy is likely to curb the growth of global market. With large pool of manufacturing industries still remain unaware with need and requirement of big data analytics to improve the operational profit especially in embryonic economies such as India, China, and Brazil, this provide strong growth opportunity for the software tool manufacturers. Development of low cost and affordable manufacturing analytics tools to meet the demand of small and medium enterprises is creating an opportunity for the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In this North America is having the largest market share owing to early adoption of analytics and technological advancement in this region. The market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2015 and 2022. The major factor driving the growth of APAC region is increasing technological adoption and huge opportunities across manufacturing industry in APAC countries. India, China and Japan are the major countries in this region in the forecasted year.

Competitive Insights

The Key Players in the Global Manufacturing Analytics Market Include 1010data, Inc., Aegis Industrial Software Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Computer Science Corporation (CSC), Dell Statsoft, Gemini Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., General Electric Company, Ibm Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Predixion Software, Inc., Qliktech International Ab, Sap Se, Sas Institute, Inc., Sisense Inc., Statsoft, Inc., Tableau Software, Tata Consulting Services Ltd., Tibco Software, Inc., Wipro Ltd., Zensar Technologies Ltd. and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch are the key strategy adopted in the global manufacturing analytics market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Manufacturing Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of applications, deployment model, type, end users and regional outlook.

1. Global Manufacturing Analytics Market Research And Analysis, By Application

2. Protein Engineering Market Research And Analysis, By deployment model

3. Protein Engineering Market Research And Analysis, By type

4. Cell Culture Market Research And Analysis, By End Users

5. Global Manufacturing Analytics Market Research And Analysis, By Region

