New Delhi, 12th November, 2017: iVOOMi, a Chinese electronic major OEM/ODM has tied up with Hannstar and IVO – major glass manufacturers to ensure futuristic glass development for their LCD panels.

iVOOMi has opted for LCD display for its smartphones to provide an improved viewing experience to its consumers. There are banks of LEDs behind the pixels of an LCD display that provide the light shining through the individual pixels. This doesn’t only make for a brighter screen on average, but whites are much cleaner than with AMOLED display.

iVOOMi has taken into consideration the fact that any screen size above 5.5 inch has not worked well in the Indian market as the Device Form Factor gets broader, whereas handset majors are opting for displays with 18:9 aspect ratio to provide users with an immersive viewing experience. Thus, iVOOMi is going the extra mile to bring innovation to the value segment devices, within an affordable price range and a robust network of after sales service.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said, “We have worked together with Hannstar and IVO to fit in 5.5 inch display in the current market trend of 5 inch Form Factor removing almost all the inefficient space around the LCD panel making it a bezel-less product.”

“We promise to deliver a bigger screen with better resolutions along with enhanced colour-output in the LCD panel, enabling the user to get better performance in terms of media players, gaming and ever normal usability of the product”, he further added.

iVOOMi is known for bringing new smartphones in the budget segment with innovative features like shatterproof display and this strategic partnership is expected to further strengthen iVOOMi’s position as a brand that provides innovation & technology at a competitive price.

About iVOOMi:

iVOOMi, a Hong Kong based brand of SUNTEX, was founded in 2001, with a presence in Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Philippines, Ethiopia & Middle East. It comprises of more than 350 SKUs, spread over 5 product categories.

The Chinese major has 10+ years of experience in the Mobile phone industry and is renowned for manufacturing smartphones with top-quality features at pocket-friendly prices. The company is the most exciting technology, telecommunication and digital services platform that have emerged on the global technology stage.

The firm comprises an interesting global team with a combination of young and experienced veterans specialized in delivering value for money products and services with speed, efficiency, and innovation.

The core of the multinational iVOOMi platform is to deliver “user-friendly products” engrained with high-quality specifications. The company’s strengths are its product designs, development, and providing technology at a value to the masses.

