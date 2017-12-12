Global IQF Fruits and Vegetables Market was worth USD 8.5 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.34%, to reach USD 11.03 billion by 2021. Individual quick freezing (IQF) is a technology through which fresh fruits and vegetables freeze at very low temperature (-30°C to – 40°C). This process enables to preserve fresh fruits and vegetables for a longer period of time even more than a year maintaining the same colour, flavour, and texture till it lasts. IQF fruits and vegetables are stored at low temperature or in the refrigerator. IQF technology is ideal for preserving seasonal fruits and vegetables. IQF fruits and vegetables comprise same nutritional value after freezing as it possesses in a fresh form which is supporting its growth worldwide. Also, easy storage properties and availability at a low price are expected to drive the demand for IQF fruits and vegetables across the globe.

View Full Report: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/iqf-fruits-and-vegetables-market-3725/

The frozen fruits and vegetables market in the world contributes a meager percentage to the total consumption of fruits and vegetables. In the developed markets like Europe and US, frozen vegetables are 10% to the total vegetable consumption. In the underdeveloped and developing markets, its share is much lower. However, in the recent years, this category has gained importance due to some basic advantages it offers in comparison to fresh fruits and vegetables. With a strong back up from the technological innovations, the advantages of frozen fruits and vegetables have made it much more reachable and affordable to the consumers around the globe.

Request For Sample Brochure: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/iqf-fruits-and-vegetables-market-3725/request-sample

The major factors affecting the Global IQF Fruits and Vegetables market include the fast-paced modern lifestyles that have led consumers to look for easy and hygienic fruit products that eliminate the conventional hassles of cleaning and chopping fresh fruits. Other factors include growing inclination towards healthy food, technological advancements in packaging and longer shelf life. Moreover, increasing demand for food manufacturers for preserving food product for a longer period so that they could use it as an ingredient in their final product is also fuelling the demand of IQF fruits and vegetables market during the forecast period. As for the restraints, there are none except for the slight difficulty in manufacture.

Inquire Before Buying: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/iqf-fruits-and-vegetables-market-3725/inquire

Market Segmentation

Type

Introduction

Fruits

Berries

Bananas

Mango

Apple

Papaya

Pineapple

Kiwi

Others

Vegetables

Carrots

Beans

Peas

Corn

Potato

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Others

Distribution

Introduction

Retail Outlets

Online Stores

Hypermarkets

End Users

Introduction

Hotels/Catering

Food Manufacturers

The Global IQF Fruits and Vegetables market is broadly classified by Type into Fruits which include Berries, Bananas, Mango, Apple, Papaya, Pineapple, Kiwi and Others. Vegetables include Carrots, Beans, Peas, Corn, Potato, Broccoli, Cauliflower and Others. By Distribution into Retail Outlets, Online Stores and Hypermarkets and based on End Users Hotels/Catering and Food Manufacturers. Based on geography, the global market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The IQF Fruits and Vegetables Market is dominated by North America in 2016 with the region accounting for 36% of the overall market share. North America was followed next in line by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as is evident from the high CAGR value for the region.

The Global IQF Fruits and Vegetables market is highly competitive with a large number of players. Key market players dominating the market with their products are SunOpta Inc, Fruktana Ltd, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Breukers Schamp Foods, Alasko Foods Inc, AXUS International LLC, Rasanco Ltd and Nimeks Organics among others.

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, we cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. Our analyst team comprises expert professionals in market research, who with their collective knowledge and sksillset dedicatedly serve clients from various industries and regions.

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Visit MarketDataForecast Blog @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/blog/