According to a new report, “Global Internet Security Market”, published by KBV Research, the Global Internet Security Market is expected to reach $49,891.2 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2016 -2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Internet Security Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.4% during 2016-2022.
The Software market contributed the larger revenue share to Global Internet Security Market in 2015, and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Access Control Technology market is expected to attain a market size of $17,207.1 million by 2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Internet Security market, globally.Based on the Product & Services, the Internet Security Market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services segment. Based on the Technologies, the market is bifurcated into Authentication, Access Control Technology, Content Filtering and Cryptography segments. According to the Application, the Internet Security Market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, IT& Telecommunications, Government, Manufacturing, Education, Aerospace &Defense and Others segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., HP Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Dell and Symantec Corporation.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-internet-security-market/
Global Internet Security Market, by Product & Services
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Internet Security Market, by Technologies
Authentication
Access Control Technology
Content Filtering
Cryptography
Global Internet Security Market, by Application
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecommunications
Government
Manufacturing
Education
Aerospace &Defense
Others
Global Internet Security Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
IBM Corporation
Google Inc.
HP Enterprise
Cisco Systems
Intel Corporation
Microsoft
Dell
Symantec Corporation
