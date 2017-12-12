India is considered to be one of the pioneers in steel manufacturing. The growth in this sector is majorly driven by the fact that the raw materials are made available domestically. The steel sector is believed to be a major contributor of the overall manufacturing output. The industry is on par with that of the developed nations and is proud of the fact that all the manufacturing happens in state-of-the art and ultra-modern steel mills. With continuous modernization and systematic upgradation of older steel plants, the industry has witnessed high levels of energy efficiency.

The industry will produce massive foreign exchange through steel export. With premier quality raw materials readily available and the accessibility to skilled labor, makes this country one of the best choices for import and export. Some of the major benefits of exporting are: that the economy will be loaded with multiplier effects; there will be technology transfer wherein countries will be open for a technological takeoff; foreign investors will be more attracted and will participate actively in the nation’s steel development.

Narayani Steels has recently opened up to new avenues in International Business. The company now undertakes export and import of various steel products to and from different countries. Over the years, Narayani has become one of the most trusted suppliers of high quality products to their clients across the country. It is now extending the same to consumers around the SAARC nations. The company also imports coal from Indonesia and supplies it to different pharmaceutical giants in India. Steam Coal is imported from South Africa and supplied to the Ferro Alloys & Sponge Iron Plants in India. The company has also ventured into Ferro and Noble Alloys trading.

About Narayani

Narayani Steels, based at Visakhapatnam, India founded in 1995 is a diversified corporation that manufactures supplies, imports and exports steel and steel products. This ISO Certified Company offers world class products for a variety of industries.

