Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a new research publication to its extensive research repository on the reusable plastic water bottles market. As per the report, the worldwide market for reusable plastic water bottles is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.2 billion by 2017 end and is estimated to grow to US$ 4 billion by 2022 end. The global market for reusable plastic water bottles is estimated to grow at a robust 4.5% CAGR during the assessment period of 2017- 2022.

Global Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market: Dynamics

The report highlights the key drivers and restraints influencing the development of the worldwide market for reusable plastic water bottles throughout the study period. Major factors responsible for the growth of the international market for reusable water bottles are provided in the report to assist the reader on the scope of the market. The key restraints are also mentioned in the report to help readers understand the hindrances to market revenue growth.

Global Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market: Segmental Analysis & Regional Outlook

The research report bifurcates the global reusable plastic water bottles market into material, primary use, capacity, and sales channel. Based on capacity, the study bifurcates the worldwide market for reusable plastic water bottles into above 2000 ml, 1000 ml – 2000 ml, 500 ml – 1000 ml, and 0 ml – 500 ml. On the basis of materials, the report segments the global market for reusable plastic water bottles into polycarbonates, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene and other material. On the basis of primary usage, the international market for reusable plastic water bottles is categorized into travel, sports, everyday usage and others. On the basis of sales channel, the report segments the global reusable plastic water bottles market into supermarkets/hypermarkets, independent stores, online sales and others. Based on region, the study segments the worldwide market for reusable plastic water bottles into Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, North America, Japan, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Furthermore, the report also provides the regional channel of distribution along with the growth figures. It also highlights the composition of the international market for reusable plastic water bottles to help readers understand the segmental growth of the market during the assessment period.

Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market: Key Players

Few top companies present in the worldwide market for reusable plastic water bottles are A. O. Smith Corporation, Elite S.r.l., ZheJiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd., Cascade Designs Inc., Implus LLC, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Tupperware Brands Corporation, BRITA GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. The competitive strategies along with a list of products are featured in this report to give a clear idea about the offerings and growth model of the leading players.

