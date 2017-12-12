Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has appended a new research publication to its extensive research repository, on the global paper and paperboard trays market. This report indicates that the international paper and paperboard trays market is estimated to register a 5.8% growth rate during the study period of 2017 and 2022. The projected market value is above US$ 4,000 Mn by end 2017 and it is estimated to increase to more than US$ 5,500 Mn by close of study period.

Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market: Market Dynamics

Escalation in the demand for readymade food due to the busy lifestyle of people is a major factor responsible for the development of paper and paperboard trays market in various countries. Moreover, the rising demand of microwaveable packaging material has led to rise of global paper and paperboard trays market. The introduction of various packaging materials with better thermal stability and product consistency is likely to fuel demand across different geographies. The research publication also offers a brief synopsis of the raw material source, cost structure, and prevailing pricing mechanism analysis throughout the period of assessment.

Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market: Segmental Analysis & Regional Outlook

The research publication segments the global paper and paperboard trays market into region, material source, end use, and material type. By region, the report categorizes the market into Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Among all the regional segments, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is predicted to dominate the global paper and paperboard trays market throughout the period of forecast. By material source, the study segments the paper and paper trays market as virgin fiber and recycled fiber. Based on end use, the report categorizes the global paper and paperboard trays market into industrial packaging, e-commerce packaging, healthcare, homecare and toiletries, personal and cosmetics, consumer durable and electronics, food and beverages and other end use segments. Based on material type, the report divides the international paper and paperboard trays market into molded pulp, boxboard/carton, and corrugated board.

The report also provides an extensive analysis and insights of the size and share of the different regional, end use, material types and material source segments. The report also comprises the Y-o-Y development of the segments and exact information during the historic period of 2012- 2016 and also provides the current estimates during the assessment period.

Global Paper & Paperboard Trays Market: Top Players

Some top leading players in worldwide paper and paperboard trays market are OrCon Industries Corporation, Fibercel Packaging LLC, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products, Inc., UFP Technologies, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Mondi Group plc., Huhtamaki Oyj, and International Paper Co. The report also profiles the key competitors, projection of their market share as well as the strategies incorporated to gain growth across the paper and paperboard trays market. The report also highlights the factors shaping market growth in the different regions along with a list of distributors.

