According to a new report, “Global Human Machine Interface Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Human Machine Interface Market is expected to reach $9,750.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Human Machine Interface Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 20.3% during 2016-2022.

The Hardware market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Human Machine Interface Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The Software market is expected attain a market size of $3,168.9 million by 2022.

The Automotive market would grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. The Oil & Gas market is expected to attain a market size of $1,657.6 million by 2022. However, Healthcare market is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.4% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Human Machine Interface market, globally.Based on the Type, the Human Machine Interface Market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services segment. Based on the Product, the Hardware segment is bifurcated into Displays Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Controllers sub-segments. According to the Application, the Wireless Audio Devices Market is segmented into Automotive, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Defense& Aerospace and Other segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Players profiled in the report include Advantech Co. Ltd., America Industrial Systems, Beijer Electronics, Eaton Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, ABB Group, General Electric, Honeywell and Siemens.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-human-machine-interface-market/

Global Human Machine Interface Market, by Type

Hardware

Displays Terminals

Interface Software

Industrial PCs

Other Controllers

Software

Services

Global Human Machine Interface Market, by Product

Displays Terminals

Interface Software

Industrial PCs

Other Controllers

Global Human Machine Interface Market, by Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Defense and Aerospace

Others

Global Human Machine Interface Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Advantech Co. Ltd.

America Industrial Systems

Beijer Electronics

Eaton Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

ABB Group

General Electric

Honeywell and

Siemens

