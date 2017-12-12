According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc., “Global Flexible Electronics Market (By Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Sensor, Flexible Battery, Flexible Memory, and Others (Photovoltaics, etc.)), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Military and Defense, and Others (Energy, etc.)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the global flexible electronics market is expected to expand at a double digit CAGR from 2016 to 2023.

Key Market Insights:

The global flexible electronics market, still in infancy, is presumed to register robust growth, evolving beyond its early adopter stage and reach mass market by 2023. The on-going multitude of research in the field of flexible electronics will benefit the technology to expand its applications beyond consumer space into varied industry verticals in the coming years. Although the technology (flexible electronics) faces stern competition from the established technologies, superior benefits offered in terms of size (compactness), weight, portability, and energy efficiency would eventually enable it to prolong its existence in the market. Lack of standardized infrastructure necessary for manufacturing flexible electronic devices at small- and medium-sized manufacturing facilities poses a strong challenge to its widespread adoption in the current scenario.

Competitive Insights:

The global flexible electronics market is still in the infant stage of development and is highly competitive. Some of the leading players identified in the global flexible electronics market include 3M, Cymbet Corporation, E Ink Holdings Inc., First Solar, Front Edge Technologies, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, LG Electronics, Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc., Pragmatic Printing Ltd., Blue Spark Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AU Optronics, Solicore, Inc., Thinfilm Electronics ASA, and Enfucell among others. The global flexible electronics market also includes large base of niche players that account for trivial market share individually. The global flexible electronics market being technology driven, the competitive rivalry among market players is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period 2016 – 2023.

Major Strategies Adopted By Leading Industry Participant

Inorganic expansion through partnerships and acquisition. High level of integration between manufacturers and component suppliers.

Focus towards developing more advanced techniques to achieve economies of scale by manufacturing flexible electronic devices quickly and cost-effectively

To manufacture state-of-the-art flexible printed circuit boards and flexible displays for forthcoming potential applications

