Artak and The Forgotten Mark, by Christian Walker, takes you on the epic journey of a boy who travels the world to become the man and warrior he was destined to be.

When Artak was merely 14, he watched his parents killed along with his entire village. In fear, the boy barely escaped the fiery scene by his father’s command. This shock engraved in his heart a vow to avenge them one day.

Collapsing at the gates of Wimbra a few days later, he is taken in by Martuk, the village leader. Accepting him as his own child, he teaches the young boy everything he knows of the art of sword combat, but given his natural abilities and determination, in a short time he surpasses the skills of his teacher.

Little does he know fate will soon give him the chance he’s long waited for; to meet face to face with the beast that left him an orphan.

“A good read for all fans of fantasy, adventure, swords and dragons.” ~5 Star Review

Genre – Dragons, Romance, Friendship, Love, Brotherhood, Heroism, Fantasy, Adventure

Artak and The Forgotten Mark ISBN 9781506905006, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 244 page print book version, ISBN 9781506904993 is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.