Depilation or hair removal is the deliberate removal of human body hair. Products used for human body hair removal for beatification and medical purposes among others are known as depilatory products. Methods of hair removal that uses depilatory products include shaving, waxing, sugaring, laser treatments and electrolysis among others. Depilation is done both for beautification and medical purposes. Clinical hair removal and laser treatments include the use of electronic devices and laser technology that alters the skin’s condition in order to remove body hair unlike cosmetic products which removes hair superficially. The global market for depilatory products has been segmented into product type and geography. By product type, the global depilatory products market is segmented into waxes and wax strips, hair removal creams, razors and blades and electronic hair removal devices. Hair and hair removal creams dominated the global market closely followed by wax and wax strips.

Major drivers driving the global depilatory products market includes increased demand for do it yourself (DIY) hair removal methods. This is more convenient for consumers than going to salon and spas for hair removal treatments. In addition, DIY hair removal methods are more cost effective and they can be done at the comfort of one’s home. DIY products are also convenient for on the o purpose which makes them a great fit for travelling. Another major driver driving the global market for depilatory products market is additional properties such as moisturizing, skin smoothening of skin and anti tanning properties in depilatory products. In addition, increased spending by men for personal grooming is driving the market in a positive way. Another major driver driving the global depilatory products market includes advancement in depilatory technologies such as Aromaguard which facilitates odor less hair depilation and creams that depilates in a very less time.

Increased use of organic products is restraining the overall market growth of the global depilatory market. Presence of harmful chemicals in depilatory products such as calcium thioglycolate and sodium hydroxide among others is restraining overall global market growth. These chemicals help in faster removal of hair. In addition, chemicals like calcium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide and thioglycolic acid are used in depilatory products as they help in dissolution of the hair roots making them easy to remove. But these chemicals are harmful for skin especially when used for a prolonged period of time. This is acting as a major restraint as consumers are getting increasingly aware of these effects. Increased penetration in markets such as Middle East and Latin America can prove to be great opportunities for the global depilatory products market. As consumers in these regions are getting increasingly aware of depilatory products, demand for the same is increasing over time. Penetration by global players can prove to be great profit making opportunity.

Geographically, the global depilatory market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe constitutes the largest share of the global market closely followed by North America. This is attributed to large population of fashion and grooming conscious consumers in these regions. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region among all the regions owing to increased young population, rising disposable income, and increased awareness of personal growing products. Middle East & Africa and Latin America constitute the smallest shares due to persistent lack of knowledge and low standard of living in these regions.

Major players of the global depilatory product market includes L’Oreal SA (Île-de-France, France), Reckitt Benckiser (Slough, U.K.), Procter & Gamble (Ohio, U.S.), Coty Inc. (New York, U.S.), Church & Dwight (New Jersey, U.S.) and Nad’s (Sydney, Australia) among others.

