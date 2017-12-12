Market Synopsis of Composite Slate Roofing Market:

Composite slate roofing is made from combining the full surface of at least two different materials. The aim of using various materials together is to increase durability, increase elasticity and to combine the materials’ unique properties. Composite slate roofing is usually made from plastic or rubber, or a combination of both. Some roofing manufacturers use recycled materials, while others use virgin resins. It is also called synthetic slate roofing. The composite slate roofing market is driven by various factors such as growing construction industry across the globe, and low maintenance cost of the composite slate roofing. The composite slate roofing market has various constraints that hinder the growth of the market such as availability of other Salter natives and economic slowdown.

Availability of innovative construction solutions that are durable and require low maintenance, is expected to impact the market, favorably. The increase in the new construction start-ups in the recent years, is leading to an increase in demand for composite slate roofing. They are designed to withstand high wind, fire, freeze-thaw cycles, and other conditions. Some roofing tiles also contain fire retardant and UV inhibitors for extra protection. Many composite slate roofing products are guaranteed to last at least from 20 to 50 years. Hence, such high-performance and low maintenance alternative for roofing is expected to increase the demand of the market.

The global composite slate roofing market has been segmented based on type, application and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into shingles, tiles and shakes. On the basis of type, Shingles accounted for the largest market share of 67.42% in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period. On the basis of application, residential sector is referred as highest growing segment due to the increasing population and urbanization. With rapid industrialization in countries like India, China and Indonesia, there is seen and increased demand for construction. The market is expected to reach market size of 3,438.1 million by the end of forecast period with CAGR 2.90% between 2017 and 2023.

Asia-Pacific is the largest & fastest growing market for composite slate roofing, followed by Europe and North America. Increase in industrialization, rising urbanized population, and growth in spending capacity are the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. In 2016, it accounted for a market value of USD 1,136.6 million; and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. Europe takes second place in the composite slate roofing market. Rise in the residential replacement activities, rising environmental concerns and the growing interest in energy saving & cost benefit construction, are the factors driving the growth of the market in European region. Europe accounted for the market value of USD 651.6 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.

The key players of global composite slate roofing market include DaVinci Roofscapes, LLC (U.S.), Ply Gem Roofing (U.S.), CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.), Enviroshake Quality Engineered Roofing (Canada), EcoStar LLC. (U.S.), Moderne Slate Roofing Systems (U.S.), Baker Roofing Company (U.S.), Colorado Roofing Contractors, LLC (U.S.), Inspire Roofing Products (U.S.) and Brava Roof Tile (U.S.) others.

Extensive growth in this market has brought to light that new product development along with expansion, is the key strategy adopted extensively by the players with an equal share of 33.3%. They are investing in R&D to develop new and innovative products. The company is expanding their product portfolios to meet the customer requirements. For instance, DaVinci Roofscapes, LLC (U.S.) has introduced a new line of multi-width Bellaforté Shake polymer roofing tiles. These tiles are available in eight different profiles that replicate real cedar shakes, the tiles feature snap-fit tabs for easy installation and self-alignment.

The report for Global Composite Slate Roofing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

