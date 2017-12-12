Baby feeding accessories market are showing significant growth over the years due to the fact that nutritional wellbeing of a child is both an outcome and an indicator of national development. Appropriate feeding has become a crucial factor for healthy growth and development of infant. Moreover, due to the factors such as changing lifestyles, rising population and growing health concern especially for children is further booming the market of baby feeding accessories. The growing number of population aged between 1-3 years in Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin American countries, , is primarily driving the baby feeding accessories market in these regions. The growing competition amongst various feeding accessories segments is forcing the manufacturers to focus on product innovation and better marketing activities.

Baby feeding accessories market are gaining interest owing to the increasing popularity of breast pump accessories worldwide. Therefore, the demands for baby feeding accessories growing significantly and is expected a steady growth during the forecast period. Good nutrition is essential to the rapid growth and development that occurs during the baby’s first year. Providing the babies with correct food will promote good health and provides opportunity to enjoy new textures and tastes that will help to establish good eating habits. Positive and supportive feeding techniques are thus crucial in allowing babies to eat well and to develop healthy attitudes.

The key players of baby feeding accessories such as Mothercare, Artsana USA Inc., Philips Avent, Tupperware and Novatex Inc among others are focusing on product innovation to suit consumer’s preferences and also to provide their customers with healthier options for infant care.. Moreover the large number of untapped market in Africa due to the economic slowdown is major opportunity for the baby feeding accessories market.

The global baby feeding accessories market segmented into by product type, by distribution channel and by region. On the basis of different types of baby feeding accessories market is segmented into baby bottles and nipples. On the basis of distribution channel the global baby feeding accessories market is segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Offline distribution channel is further segmented by retail store, hyper market and super market, departmental stores, specialty shop and others.

On the basis of geographic split the market of baby feeding accessories is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. The baby feeding accessories market also covers major countries in all the regions such as The U.S in North America, The U.K, Germany, France, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe in Europe. The Asia Pacific market covers major countries such as China, India, Japan and Rest of APAC. Brazil covers in Latin America and U.A.E., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) is Middle East and Africa. Developed nations such as U.S. and U.K. and others developed countries are expected to improve the industry in terms of volume and revenue. However, Asia Pacific is expected a high growth during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. This is mainly due to the increasing consumer disposable income, and changing lifestyle, especially in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The global baby feeding accessories market is marked by some intense competition from the major players operating in this field. Frequent merger and acquisition joint venture and partnership product innovation and geographical expansion are some of the major strategies adopted by these players to ensure long term sustenance in this market. Global key participants in the global baby feeding accessories industry include Mothercare plc (Watford U.K.), Artsana USA Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S), Philips AVENT (Sudbury, U.K.), Tupperware (Florida, U.S.), Novatex North America, Inc (Ohio, U.S.), Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Pigeon Corporation (Japan), Mayborn Group (U.K), Munchkin Inc.(U.S.) and Handi-Craft Company (Missouri, U.S.) among others.

