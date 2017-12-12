Aquatic fitness equipments are used for exercising in water. With increase consciousness about fitness and growing popularity of water exercises, demand of aquatic fitness equipments are increasing considerably. The aquatic fitness equipment is gradually growing in design, function and popularity. These equipments have progressed in design and are made for beneficial options for use in personal training, group fitness and rehabilitation applications for fitness professionals. Use of aquatic fitness equipments in training programs serves multiple purposes such as utilization of equipment to make a load more than the water’s resistance.

Similarly as gravity makes the load ashore and including weight strengthens the workload, including equipment in the water fills a similar need to expand workload. Utilizing equipment to make more resistance and a higher force/workload for both cardio respiratory conditioning and muscular fitness. Aquatic fitness equipment permits to make dynamic overload in the oceanic condition for rehabilitation or training. Aquatic fitness equipment changes up an exercise and variability for physiological parameters. Aquatic fitness equipment introduces unusual compressions, and different types of resistance. Aquatic fitness equipment can be utilized to help a customer’s shape, arrangement, strength, and adjust.

The global market for aquatic fitness equipment is segregated on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. On the basis of product type, the global aquatic fitness market is segregated into buoyancy equipment, weighted equipment, drag equipment rubberized equipment and others. Buoyancy equipment includes foam hand bars, cuffs, balls, noodles, bars and wafers. This equipment is principally made of shut cell froth to stand buildup and dampness immersion, and has a more than average time span of usability. There is next to zero requirements for repair with intermittent substitution being the essential continuous cost. The extent of the hardware, shape, thickness of froth, lever length and speed of development all add to decide the level of resistance of the equipment. Weighted equipment includes ankle weights, wrist weights, weight belts and handheld weights.

Drag equipment includes fins, webbed gloves, paddles, cuffs and other types of hand-held resistance. These equipments are relatively durable and it creates resistance in all directions of movement. Rubberized equipment includes band and tubes. A lot of the rubberized equipment that are for land training purposes can be used in water also. These equipments are relatively inexpensive. Others segment in the product type category include, neutral buoyancy equipment and additional aquatic equipment. Additional aquatic equipment include treadmills, aquatic bikes, swim tether systems, cross trainers, aquatic steps, swim/water walking current systems and aquatic exercise stations that attach to the side of the pool.

Major drivers driving the global aquatic fitness equipment include rising popularity of aquatic training programs globally. With increased awareness about the health benefits that aquatic exercises render, people are opting for it more in present time which in turn, is increasing the demand for aquatic fitness equipments that are essential for aquatic exercises. In addition, growing youth population is another key reason that is triggering overall market growth for aquatic fitness equipment market. Growing popularity in countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America are major opportunities to this market.

Geographically, the global market for aquatic fitness equipment market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America held the most dominant market share among the regions. This is attributed to more number of people engaging into water exercises and training programs. Asia Pacific is the most rapid growing region owing to increasing number of people adopting aquatic fitness along with regular exercises.

Major players of the global aquatic fitness equipment include Aqualogix, Theraquatics, Aqua Gear, Inc., Lazada and Poolbike SLU among others.

