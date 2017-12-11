We are very pleased and proud to inform you about the opening of new Zoom’n’Joy branch store in Budapest, Hungary.

Zoom’n’Joy is constantly working on expanding its geographic presence in the world in order to give the maximum number of customers an opportunity to purchase high-quality and affordable optics. The opening in Budapest, one of the most populated cities in Europe, is very big step forward for Zoom’n’Joy and a great opportunity for the residents of Hungary to become owners of wonderful optical devices or to buy special gifts for friends and family.

A country of rich history, remarkable architecture and stunning nature, Hungary is the perfect place for exploring and investigation, outdoor activities and observing. Stargazing, astrophotography, studying the microcosm, and birdwatching – that is just the short list of hobbies and entertainment that become available for owners of Levenhuk optics. From our side, we guarantee the highest level of service for our customers. The full range of Levenhuk, Bresser, Celestron, Sky-Watcher etc. optical devices – telescopes, microscopes, binoculars, spotting scopes and much more – are already available for purchase at our online store: www.zoom-n-joy.hu

Contact information:

Zoom’n’Joy Magyarország

Szegedi út 54. 1136 Budapest

Phone: +36 70-297-46-13

www.levenhuk.hu