Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market: Overview

The global voice over wireless LAN (VoWLAN) market is forecast to grow at a robust pace between 2016 and 2024. The rising demand for technologies supporting enterprise mobility, responsiveness, and improved productivity within organizations will aid the market’s expansion worldwide. The multi-billion dollar industry is therefore expected to continue exhibiting robust CAGR through the course of the report’s forecast period.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/voice-over-wireless-lan-market.html

The report is compiled to provide a comprehensive overview of the global voice over wireless LAN market. It covers various segments such as application, end user, solution, geography and presents insights into the growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the overall market. The Porter’s five forces analysis is included in the report, coupled with the evaluation of its forces and their impact on the overall market.

Information thus included in the market study is sourced via proven research methodologies and from trusted industrial sources. It is then presented in a coherent chapter-wise format, interspersed with relevant statistics, graphs, and infographs. The report is compiled to help stakeholders understand the prevailing market dynamics better and gain a better perspective about the future scope. The report also includes detailed profiles of some of the leading market players and conducts SWOT analysis on them.

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growth witnessed in the global voice over wireless LAN market is attributed to the rising demand affordable Wi-Fi solutions, which provide greater indoor coverage. The market is also expected to gain from the advent of 5G technology, due to voice integration of the technology.

Among various end users, the demand witnessed across public and government offices will be major revenue contributor to the market. The segment is also expected to report comparatively higher growth in the market over the forecast period. The demand for automating operations across public offices such as municipality department, service call centers, and ordinance enforcement will fuel the deployment of wireless networks aimed at improving the reach and availability of networks.

Besides this, the rising demand from sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing and distribution, education, hospitality, IT and telecom, BFSI, and logistics and transportation will aid the market’s expansion in the coming years.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19853

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market: Regional Outlook

Among the various regional markets, opportunities witnessed in Asia Pacific will prove highly lucrative for VoWLAN vendors. Rising investment in expansion plans and infrastructural development across key Asian economies such as India and China will create an environment conducive to the growth of the global voice over wireless LAN market in the region. Besides this, encouraged by favorable government initiatives, installation of VoWLAN systems is poised to surge in Asia Pacific. For instance, a leading network systems integrator in Japan called NETMARKS has partnered with the U.S.-based Colubris Networks to distribute wireless LAN networks across the country. This will create lucrative prospects for the VoWLAN market in Japan as the country exhibits a considerably high demand for smartphones, which is used for Wi-Fi calling as well. Moreover, the market is also expected to gain from the persistently high demand from the Americas.

Global Voice over Wireless LAN Market: Vendor Landscape

Aruba Networks, Cisco System Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Alcatel Enterprises, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aerohive Network, Avaya, Huawei Technologies, and Dell Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the global VoWLAN market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com