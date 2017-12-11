Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films are used in a wide array of segments which offers significant properties such as excellent lightweight, durability, and moisture resistance. Furthermore they provide versatility and reliability to the product.

The Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market has been driven by the scope of its application in various sectors such as construction & buildings, packaging, automotive, and others. Moreover, it is estimated that the packaging segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to the growing consumption of low density materials over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market is segregated into type and application. On the basis of the type, the market is further categorized into polyester, polyether, and polycaprolactone films. The polyester film is the most widely used type in the market due to its growing consumption in industrial aprons, conveyor belts, fabric laminates, and others. Moreover, durability and strength are the major factors behind the popularity of this segment. The polycaprolactone film segment is predicted to witness a higher rate due to its biocompatible nature during the assessment period.

On the Basis of the Application, the market is segmented into automotive, construction & buildings, railways, aerospace, energy, furniture, and others. The automotive sector is the leading segment in the market and is anticipated to observe a rapid growth due to an increased demand for superficial materials in various applications. Exceptional wear and tear resistance are the properties offered by these films in the industry. The construction & buildings segment is predicted to witness a higher growth in the industry due to growing consumption of thermoplastics in flooring, roofing, wall, insulation and pipes. Moreover, the aerospace segment is set to grow at a significant rate due to growing consumption of low density materials in armrest surfaces, seat cushion, masks, and others. These films provide excellent surface finish and strength to the vehicles.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players functioning in the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market are BASF SE (Germany), Permali (U.K), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), PAR Group (U.K), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd (China), AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.), and MH&W International Corp (U.S.) among others.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major portion of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to rising demand for thermoplastic polyurethane films market in various applications. Countries such as China, Japan and India are the major players in this region. The North America region is estimated to witness a higher growth in the U.S, Canada and Mexico owing to increasing demand for lightweight materials in packaging, automotive, and construction & buildings sectors. The enactment of new rules and regulations set by the European Union has driven the manufacturers to use eco-friendly products in the end-use industries. Moreover, it is projected that the advancing research & development of product in the market has propelled this region to witness a significant growth in Germany, the U.K and Italy.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to observe a significant growth due to increasing consumption of thermoplastics in construction & buildings, packaging and automotive sectors. Additionally, the growing demand for moisture resistant and low density materials in construction & buildings industry is projected to boost the market in the Latin American region.

Key Points from Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Thermoplastic polyurethane films Market

6 Market Trends

7. Global Thermoplastic polyurethane films Market by Type

8. Global Thermoplastic polyurethane films Market by Application

9. Global Thermoplastic polyurethane films Market by Region

10. Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Permali

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Huntsman International LLC

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 PAR Group

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 The Lubrizol Corporation

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

12 Conclusion

