Increasing pool of diabetic patients witnessed across the globe has prompted leading manufacturers of medical devices towards development of ground-breaking products. Smart insulin pens are among such devices that have revolutionised the global market for diabetic injection pens. A recent study published by Future Market Insights projects that the global smart insulin pens market, which is currently valued at US$ 0.86 Mn, will expand vigorously at 17.9% CAGR through the end of 2027. During this ten-year forecast period, the global demand for smart insulin pens is estimated to surge rapidly as medical device manufacturers will be actively adopting advanced technologies that deliver cutting-edge devices.

While the parent market – global diabetic injection pens market – is presently worth US$ 4.9 Bn, contribution of revenues arising from global sales of smart insulin pens will remain minimal. Nevertheless, the global smart insulin pens market will bring in more than US$ 4 Mn revenues by the end of 2027. The report, titled “Smart Insulin Pens Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027,” also reveals that Europe will emerge as a dominant region for growth of global smart insulin pens market. Sales of smart insulin pens across European countries are anticipated to bring in over US$ 2.4 Mn by end of 2027. Meanwhile, awareness regarding smart insulin pens is expected to rise robustly across the US and Canada. North America’s smart insulin pens market is, thus, estimated to register revenue growth at a staggering 26.7% CAGR. Through 2027, sales of smart insulin pens across Asia-Pacific region are also projected to gain traction, bringing in a little over US$ 1.2 Mn in revenues.

The report further reveals that a majority of smart insulin pens sold across the world will be purchased for treatment of type II diabetes. The demand for smart insulin pens among type I diabetics is expected to remain considerably lower, procuring global revenues of just over US$ 700,000.

