Mumbai, December 2017: Like every year Sahara star brings in the festival of Christmas with great zest & joy. This year the Christmas celebrations started with an age old practice of the Fruit mixing ceremony.

Christmas is here! It is time to spread smiles, exchange gifts, spread love and joy among your near and dear ones. Hotel Sahara Star with its exceptional hospitality invites you and your family to unbox a one of its kind experience with delectable food, surprise gift and live entertainment. It is time to raise a toast marking the Christmas celebrations and upcoming new year. The celebrations begin at Earth Plate – The Global cuisine restaurant, which is all decked up in the Christmas theme to treat you for a luxurious gastronomical extravaganza.

At Sahara Star Christmas celebrations has begun from the 9th of December with special Pre-Christmas Buffet. Chef Rupesh and Restaurant Manager Harish Dosad has designed an ensemble selection of seasonal treats that is sure to make this time of the year merrier include Braised red cabbage, buttered water chestnut, new potato and Brussel’s sprout, which are traditionally consumed during the festival. Guests can enjoy the eve dinner with exquisite House Port Wine.

To make your visit more memorable we are hosting Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on 11th December. We also have a special Christmas shop set up during this season starting from the 9th of December. One can buy their choice of Christmas treats that will surely lighten up this season for you.

Pre-Christmas Dinner buffet:

The Pre-Christmas buffet starts on 9th Dec and will be on till the 23rd of Dec. One can choose from a selection of Christmas preparations and traditional delicacies at just Rs. 1,800/-

Christmas EVE brunch and Dinner:

On the Christmas Eve the Earth Plate offers a traditional Christmas Eve brunch & dinner followed by an extended midnight buffet with a complementary drink. Celebration starts on the 24th December. You can indulge in to some delicious gourmet at Rs. 2,490/- AI only.

Special Christmas Lunch:

On Christmas day we are all set to serve you a hearty meal that will cheer you up. Enjoy this cozy Christmas lunch surrounded with a scenic beauty of the tropical lagoon. Let your kids rejoice in the world of Santa, while you sip on to your favorite drink at just Rs. 1,990/- AI

Terms and Conditions:

Discounts will be applicable only on Food & Soft Beverage. No complimentary vouchers to be accepted. No discount will be applicable for FHRAI & H&RA card members.

Reservation & Information on:

022 39807444

Email:info@sahara.star.com

Venue: Hotel Sahara Star

Opp. Domestic Airport,

Vile Parle (East)

Mumbai 400099

For further information please contact:

Maanali Patil : 9970651882

Sahara Star PR

About Hotel Sahara Star –

Sahara Star, the flagship hotel of Sahara India Pariwar, is one of India’s most desirable destinations. The 5-star deluxe hotel strategically located near Mumbai’s domestic airport magnificently blends Indian mysticism and culture, while personifying the country’s progressive spirit blending peerless hospitality with ultra-modern technology. Hotel Sahara Star enthralls the world with its magnificence, an architectural phenomenon, a majestic landmark, a destination to be experienced in its entire splendor. The Hotel is a distinct yet contemporary destination which caters to the guest’s requirements with state of the art amenities, services & promotions.

Creating a paradigm shift, Sahara Star showcases world largest-pillar-less- clear- to- sky dome, an architectural landmark blending hospitality and entertainment to cater one of the most individualized hospitality experiences. The grand new lobby of the hotel that firmly differentiates between construction and creation is a visual delight, an engineering marvel, a clinical fusion of design and space. Complemented by India’s finest 4,000 sq ft Marine Aquarium, abode to world’s only Private Dining Room inside a marine aquarium exquisite marine lives, the Hotel weaves a dining facility amidst these aquatic wonders.

The world’s first ‘hemisphere’ three compound-curved custom designed all glass panoramic elevators rising in the exotic 55,000 sq. ft tropical lagoon can be found nowhere else.

In an ambience steeped in rich culture and superlative luxury, Sahara Sapphire, Mumbai’s largest pillar-less multi-purpose event hall, gives an opportunity for every host to announce their event to the world. Hotel Sahara Star boasts of its largest hall in the city with a floor plate of 55,000 sq.ft, an impressive ceiling height of 25ft. Besides, reigned by contemporary design, Jade Ballroom embraces a sombre play of elegance. With a capacity to host 1000 guests in its abundant space of 10,000 sq.ft. Jade’s pillar-less multi-function area with a ceiling height of 18 feet is a captivating sight for every guest. With a complete makeover of its exclusive rooms – Earth, Mercury, Uranus and Neptune, Hotel Sahara Star is well appointed with 321 guestrooms inclusive of 20 luxurious suites and 8 Food & Beverage outlets. Hotel Sahara Star features an unbelievable external façade made of glass and steel.

Here, the culture, mystique & hospitality of India blends with modern facility & services to create the finest business-cum-leisure hotel of the country.