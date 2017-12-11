At present, value of the global safety needles market is estimated to be s worth US$ 3,752.2 Mn, and it is estimated to reach US$ 7,765.7 Mn by 2027-end, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% during this forecast period. The growing focus on utilization of prefilled syringes for treatment of several ailments is fuelling the demand for safety needles across the globe. Factors such as changing lifestyle habits, exposure to hormones and infection by HCV are expected to result in gynaecological cancers. Rising incidence rate of gynaecological cancers, coupled with higher presence of lower-back problems in regions such as the US are driving the demand for spine needles and other types of safety needles.

Hypodermic needles, as a product, will dominate the market, and is expected to account for 18.1% share during the forecast period. However, biopsy needles are expected to witness fastest revenue growth at 8.6% CAGR.

Hospital pharmacies are estimated to account for more than half of safety needles being distributed globally, while private clinics are expected to garner over US$ 1,300 Mn through 2027.

Drug delivery application of safety needles is expected to gain 242 BPS in its market share. In addition, sample collection is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1,840 Mn in 2017 over 2016.

Leading companies are participating in campaigns in co-ordination with governments of several economies for raising awareness about unsafe use of reusable needles among patients. Increasing prevalence of HIV & blood-borne diseases, owing to needle injuries, has also urged the companies for development of needles with enhanced safety features.

