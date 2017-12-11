Our Photo booths are a fun and excellent way to add something distinctive to any type of event. We can simplify for all types of events including weddings, birthdays, parties or corporate events. Our aim is to capture memories and exclusive photos confirming your memories last forever. Our team are there to manage the booth, while making sure it is aneccentric experience through their vivacious yet professional qualities.

We specialize with Tamworth Photo Booth Hire and surround areas. Are you searching for add that something extra distinctive to your party, occupation or event than look no further than a photo booth – because they are great entertaining for everybody and offer memories that last a life time, our booth can be taken anywhere regardless if it is upstairs or down stairs.

We can luckily advise you of the best package option and booth style to match your event and venue. Birmingham Photo Booth Hire is a fresh new take on the vintage and classic photo booth. A fun and exciting memory-maker and the latest entertainment for any event, party or wedding reception. Loving a group of your visitors inside, grasp a silly prop, press the button and strike a pose! We capture people in animpulsive way, being themselves. Our modish photo booths are designed to blend effortlessly into any venue, adding an additional touch of class to your event.

Our photo booths carry your guests together, make them smile and laugh, and offer them a special memento to remember that moment constantly. Our guest books make the flawless keepsake for weddings or that additional special event. Our accessories are handpicked and designed to act as the perfect accent without stealing the show. People can contact us for the wide range of photo booth rental services. To more information about us, you can visit our website.

Planet Booths

7 College Hill, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham B73 6HA

Telephone: 07973 845610

Email: hello@planetbooths.co.uk

Website: http://planetbooths.co.uk/