Kisanmarket.com launched successfully on 11-01-2016 at Bangalore, India

Kisanmarket is the portal where farmers/consumers can sell/buy their farm produce and other related products. Farmers’ don’t know how to approach whole sellers / Retail Chains or the end consumers. Hence we decided to connect them all through kisanmarket.com. In this portal a farmer is identified / registered with their mobile number & all they has to do is enter the produce they have, the quantity & the price he/she wants depending upon the price in the open market. The farmer will determine at what price they wants to sell.

As we are all aware the middlemen make most of the money leaving the farmer & consumer worried. Most of the products which are not a basic need in our life like TV, Car, bikes, even pricing of apartments are fixed but the basic need – FOOD products produced by farmers doesn’t have pre determined price whereas the end product of all major brands has MRP for rice, atta, pulses etc etc.

In case if a farmer cannot work on internet, their children, neighbors or friends like you can help them post. The interested buyer will then contact them & negotiate the price which is mutually agreed & then the produce is picked up from the farm.

Since the middlemen are eliminated these companies can offer great benefit to farmers/consumers which will bring down the cost of produce.

Please note our FREE portal kisanmarket.com doesn’t charge any commissions from either seller or buyer. The portal kisanmarket.com is sustained by advertisement revenues from the agro industry companies who list their products. Since it is free, right from the beginning the farmers has got nothing to lose.

A farmer is a farmer irrespective of the nation.

