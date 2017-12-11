Furniture is a movable and a decorative art which includes chairs, tables, cupboards and others. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and a suitable décor to building and is usually made from a wide range of materials including wood, plastic, metal, fiber and others. Recent trend shows that furniture industry has developed greatly and no longer restricted to the production of tables and chairs.

The growing number purchases by the expanding hospitality industry, open-air sports areas, office spaces, and public gardens are some of the factors which driving the market of outdoor furniture. Moreover, changing lifestyle, and increase in consumer purchasing power are the other factors which is boosting the market growth. However, high cost of materials acts as a barrier for the outdoor furniture market. The global outdoor furniture market is expected to show staggering growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Outdoor Furniture Market

North America is dominating the market of outdoor furniture. The U.S holds the largest share of outdoor furniture market in North America followed by Canada and Mexico. The U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period. The demand for outdoor furniture is increasing as these are considered as comfortable items for relaxation and lounging outside. Factors such as indoor storage space, easy maintenance, and looks are some of the factors which is driving the market.

Key Players

The key players of global outdoor furniture market report include Brown Jordan, Century Furniture, Forever Patio, Home Depot, Home Crest Outdoor Living, Adams Manufacturing, Barbeques Galore, Dedon, and Heritage Home Group.

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Outdoor Furniture Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

