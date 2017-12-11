Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has appended a new research publication to its extensive research repository on global biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market. According to the report, the worldwide market for plastic bags and sacks is estimated to grow at a 6.9% CAGR during the assessment period of 2017 to 2022. The global biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market is estimated to reach just under US$ 1.5 Bn towards the close of 2017. Further, the study indicates that the global market is estimated to be valued at about US$ 2 Bn by the close of the period of forecast.

Increasing Pollution to Boost Global Market Demand for Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks

This research publication indicates that increasing pollution arising due to the use of petroleum based plastic products is causing grave environmental concerns and this is a major factor responsible for a growing demand in the biodegradable plastics bags and sacks market across the globe. It is also observed in the report that the rising reliance of the food and medical industry on eco-friendly plastic baggage is another driving factor responsible for the development of the worldwide biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market. Also, the changing stringent laws pertaining to traditional plastic disposable products in developing regions is another factor responsible for the increase in demand for biodegradable plastic products. In the foreseeable future, developments in various manufacturing technology systems and the deployment of wide-ranging additives is expected to improvise the compostability and biodegradability of plastic bags and sacks, and this will have additional impact on the development of the market.

Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market: Segmental Analysis

The research study categorizes the international market for biodegradable plastic bags and sacks into product type, material type, region, and end user. By material type, this report bifurcates the global market for biodegradable plastic bags and sacks into polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), others, polylactic acids (PLAs), and starch blends. Among all these segments, PLA segment is the leading segment and is anticipated to remain dominant over the said period. Based on product type, the study categorizes the global market for biodegradable plastics bags and sacks market into lay flat bags, gusseted bags, trash bags, woven sacks, rubble sacks, T-shirt bags, and others. By end use, the report segregates the international market for biodegradable plastics bags and sacks into consumers, institutional, retail and industrial. On the basis of region, the market is tracked across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Among all these regions, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market in the coming years.

Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: Key Players

Some of the top companies featured in this report are Sarah Bio Plast, Wells Plastics Ltd., JUNER Plastic packaging Co., Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry Co.,Ltd., Shabra Group, Novolex, International Plastics Inc., Xtex Polythene Ltd., Dagoplast AS, EXTRAPACK Ltd., Bulldog Bag Ltd., Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd., Ampac Holdings LLC, and Abbey Polyethene. The report also provides a detailed profiling of the leading players and highlights the various strategies incorporated by these companies along with the current market share in the biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market.

