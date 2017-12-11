Good news for mountain biking, cycling and Off Roading enthusiast, The first dedicated mountain biking & Off roading resort “Balaut Adventure Camp – Resort” starts at Village Suryajala, Nainital, Uttarakhand.

Suryajala, Nainital, Uttarakhand, India, December 11, 2017 — Good news for mountain biking, cycling and Off Roading enthusiast, The first dedicated mountain biking & Off roading resort “Balaut Adventure Camp – Resort” starts at Village Suryajala, Nainital, Uttarakhand. This resort is located at an heavenly picturesque location surrounded by river and forest area.

According to Diksha Chand manager at the Balaut Adventure Camp – Resort “we have developed several bicycling treks around the resort suitable for pro and hardcore riders both. Balaut also provides training to the budding cyclist who intend to participate in professional racing events. We also have several Off roading tracks available for extreme off roaders”.

Balaut also offers heavy discounts to the cyclists and off roaders in its Camp and cottages. This property has an area more than 3 lakh square fits enough for in-house activities.

Vikas Kirola an extreme off roading expert also incharge of Off roading activities at Balaut told “We have our own fleet of modified Jeeps and gypsy, We take our guest to different level of difficulties in the river and sharp inclines and decline in the forest area.” All the activities are done with keeping the safety of guest in mind. Anyone interested in doing extreme off roading in Nainital is most welcome at Balaut.

Balaut Camp –Resort offers 10 Alpine tents and 6 luxury cottages for stay. High end mountain bicycles are also available on rent. This property is a mecca for people in search for adventure activities in Nainital a most visited tourist place in India. visit www.balautadventurecamp.com for more details about the property.

Contact:

Siddhant Kirola

Balaut Camp

Suryajala, Nainital

Uttarakhand, India

9068511234

siddhantkirola@gmail.com

http://www.balautadventurecamp.com