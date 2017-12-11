Computed tomography market analysis says it’s an imaging procedure that uses special X-ray equipment to create detailed pictures, or scans, of areas inside the body. It is also called as CT tomography and computerized axial tomography (CAT).

In the computed tomography market analysis, addition to its use in cancer, CT scan machine is widely used to help diagnose circulatory system diseases and conditions, such as coronary artery diseases , blood vessel aneurysms, and blood clots spinal conditions, kidney and bladder stones, abscesses, inflammatory diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and sinusitis, and injuries to the head, skeletal system and internal organs. CT can be a lifesaving tools for diagnosing illness and injury in both children and adults.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Computed Tomography Market Analysis

The most modern computed tomography scan machines take continuous pictures in a helical fashion rather than taking a series of pictures of individual’s slices of the body. As the original CT machines did. Helical CT has a number of advantages over older CT techniques. It is much faster; producer’s better 3D pictures of regions inside the body, and this may detect small irregularities better. The newest CT scanners, called multi-slice CT multi-detector CT machine, allow more slices to be imaged in a shorter period of time.

North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe along with the rest of the world are playing an important role in terms of adoption and economic development. Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders and cancer, growing the popularity in CT scan diagnosis centers and increase demand for high quality of health care delivery. The statistics of the present Computed tomography market analysis states a continuous technological advances and growing awareness amongst everyone is the vital driving factor. There’s estimation that CT scanner technology is expected to reach nearly $5.1 billion by the end of 2017.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Computed Tomography Market Analysis

According to IndustryARC findings, the Computed Tomography Market Analysis can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Application: Cardiovascular, Oncology, Neurovascular, Abdomen and Pelvic, Pulmonary Angiogram, Spinal, Musculoskeletal and Others

End Users: Multispeciality Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Organizations, Industries (for 3D representation of components)

CT Scanners: Spiral CT, Electron beam tomography (EBT) and Multislice Computed Tomography (MSCT)

Slice Level: Low Slice (64)

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Latin America and Rest of the World

Some of the key players involved in the Computed Tomography Market Analysis according to IndustryARC are as follows:

GE Health Care

Siemens Health Care

Toshiba Medical System Corporation

Philips Health Care

Hitachi Medical Corp

Neusoft Medicals

