CARE 2017is a realization! A realization, which proactively triggers us to address those behavioral aspects of a child which are extremely significant and critical for them to evolve & grow.

In our endeavor to socially contribute to the student community, we believe that we have to build an ecosystem which supports the process of internal and external development of a child and take initiative to address various aspects of their behavioral changes as they grow up, specially the stage of adolescence. During this period, the cognitive changes take place and could be the most vulnerable phase of a child’s life.

Mr. Raja Dasgupta, CEO of Studenting Era, while opening the conclave, shared that “Through this conclave, Studenting Erawould like to address the positive aspects of adolescence like Education, Aspirations, Self-confidence and Motivation as well as the challenges like Addiction, Child Abuse & Safety, Cybercrime & Social Media protection.”

Mr. Dasgupta also stated that “We are extremely confident that CARE 2017 will successful create an environment which will unite a group of influencers who would stimulate these best practices and bring in happiness among children as aHappy child grows to be a Happy adult, which eventually builds a Happy planet to live in”.

While addressing his key note address to the audience comprising of academicians from schools and Institutions, Mr. Anil Swarup, Secretary, School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India,said “Child Development is that aspect of child’s growth that we all need to focus. At this time of our growth cycle there is a need for proactive guidance and support from parents,mentors and teachers.

Managing behavioral changes among children is the key and we should observe the changes, analyze them, initiate discussion, engage and collaborate with the child and help him/her to transform into a happy human being.

CARE 2017 is a great initiative taken up by Studenting Era as it addresses all the aspects that need discussion and deliberation on a single platform”.