You approach everything in your home with a specific design strategy for Christmas — why should your Christmas tree be the same every year. Baaya Design has added a new twist to our signature tree of life. We have introduced a range of hand crafted brass Christmas trees. A classic that never goes out of style, a truly timeless brass Christmas tree that lasts forever. These trees are truly unique as each leaf and flower motif is crafted separately and welded together seamlessly, however, you will never see a single joint. These trees are also lacquered to make them long lasting and durable; this ensures they will withstand any amount of damage caused by time or usage.

Being handmade, each piece is truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Price range – 9000 – 130