Industry Highlights:

The Aircraft Leasing Industry is one of the most recognized industries across the globe. In the recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft have been increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2016. This has shown that there is a complete dominance of leasing companies over the global market. After 9/11 attacks, the aircraft leasing activities have substantially increased from 25% in 2001 to 40% in 2014. The major reason for this change was that previously the commercial banks were the main source of aircraft financing and after that the other leasing companies have gained traction to establish themselves into the aircraft market. Aircraft Leasing Market has gained a huge traction around the globe owing to the increased Air Travel rate.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The Aircraft Leasing Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace and gain further prominence during the forecast period (2016 – 2023). The Market is forecasted to demonstrate an aggrandized growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records; by posting a decent CAGR during the forecasted period 2016-2023. The global aircraft leasing market is expected to reach USD 62,221.8 Million by 2023 with a growing CAGR of 4.75%.

The Aircraft Leasing market is predominantly driven by the heavy investments transpired and the numerous companies that are opting for leasing of aircraft. Major influencing factors that have driven the global aircraft leasing market are the dominance of Irish and Chinese companies. Ireland is one if the major hub for aircraft leasing which has consumed around half of the market share of the global market. As a result, Europe has become the major revenue generator for the global market. Additionally, the rising demand for wet leasing market is also driving the market as several new airlines companies are emerging into the market. Subsequently, the execution VAT on aircraft leasing has also boosted up the market growth.

On the other hand, the rising prices of crude oil and complicated and unclear leasing regulations and taxation policies could affect the market growth of aircraft leasing market. Adversely, industry’s capital discipline has improved, since 2010 airlines have consistently spent less on investment than they generate in cash flow.

AerCap, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, GECAS, BBAM, CIT Commercial Air, Aviation Capital Group, Boeing Capital Corporation, SAAB Aircraft Leasing, and International Lease Finance Corporation are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Market of Aircraft Leasing and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global Market of Aircraft Leasing appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology & product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. The Key players operating in the market compete based on pricing, technology, reputation and services. Growth potential demonstrated by the market is attracting several new entrants to the market. Key Players are looking up to expand in developing economies. Lessors reduce the burden of capital funding on airlines by buying aircraft and then leasing the assets to airlines. The lessors obtain their funding from the same mix of sources as the industry as a whole.

Industry News:

September 2017, Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering’s aerospace arm ST Aerospace invests US$10.5 million into ST Aerospace Resources for a flow through injection into Keystone Holdings (Global) to expand its aircraft leasing business.

September 2017, Standard Chartered announced that through Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, it has established an aviation leasing company – Pembroke Aircraft Leasing (Tianjin) Limited (Pembroke) in the Dongjiang Free Trade Port zone (DFTP) in Tianjin.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, European region have accounted the largest market for global aircraft leasing market owing to the presence of wide range of leasing companies in Ireland. Moreover, Ireland is the major hub for leasing of aircraft consuming around 50% of the total market. Asia-Pacific is the second and the fastest growing region as several coming are coming into operations in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and others.

Ireland has established itself as a global hub for aircraft leasing with more than 50% of the total market and out of 15 global lessors 14 global lessors operates from Ireland.