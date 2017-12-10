Pickens Construction has added a new job application feature on its newly relaunched website. The company’s website features a “Careers” tab with two application links: “Employment Application” and “Truck Driver Application.” Job applications are invited from all users via this innovative feature.

Pickens Construction has introduced a fully functional career application feature on its website. Anyone looking for a job in the building and construction industry can post his application on the site anytime from anywhere. Applying for a job on the site is quite easy and very convenient thanks to its recently improved user interface. There are two job application options under the Careers tab on Pickens Construction’s website. The first option is listed as Employment Application on the dropdown menu under “Careers.” This option allows the user to either fill-in and submit the job application online, or to download a PDF version of the same for mail application. The form requires the usual personal details including names, age, address, phone number, education, social security number, US citizenship, and so on. There is a field for stating the position applied for, references, previous employment, military affiliation, and a disclaimer at the end. This form is suitable for applying for all types of jobs in the company.

The other job application option is the Truck Driver Application. It is designed exclusively for those applying to be truck drivers. In addition to the basic personal details requested above, this application also asks the applicant about his previous three years residency. Other unique application details include the applicant’s employment record/history in relation to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs), driving experience, accident record for past 3 years, traffic convictions & forfeitures for past 3 years, and queries regarding the suspension, denial, or revocation of the applicant’s driving license, permit or privilege to operate a motor vehicle. The Truck Driver Application form can only be filled online — there is no download version. After the disclaimer, Pickens Construction states that it “does pre-employment drug and alcohol screening.” Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/118166004553412418087

About Us

Pickens Construction Inc. is a third generation company founded over 70 years ago in Greenwood, Anderson by Harold Pickens, Sr. and his brother Fred Pickens. The company offers a wide range of building and construction services with a special focus on asphalt paving construction, milling, crushing, and road construction for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Pickens Construction Inc. is certified by the Contractors State License Boards (CSLBs) of South Carolina and Georgia to operate as a Class “A” construction company in both states. The current principles of the company are William B. Pickens, Jr., its President, and Phillip Crocker its Chief Estimator.

Contact:

William B. Pickens, Jr.

Company: Pickens Construction Inc.

Address: 415 McGee Rd., Anderson, SC 29625

Phone: 864-224-8999

Fax: 864-231-8844

Email: candice@pickensconstruction.com

Website: http://pickensconstruction.com/