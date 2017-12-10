Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.2.3, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and more. The new version addresses an issue in which some incompatible PDF and print output settings could be enabled at the same time, which could result in crashes and incorrect file processing.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.2.3, a maintenance update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 of 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, ad agencies, and publishing houses worldwide by helping eliminate repetitive tasks through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version addresses an issue in which users could enable certain incompatible print and PDF settings at the same time, which could result in crashes and incorrect file processing. The option to output InDesign files invisibly is now disabled when users choose to define output settings in the first document of the current batch as opposite to using an existing PDF or print preset. The combination of the above options could cause InDesign to crash, which is now fixed.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward. You determine your settings and sit back while Output Factory does all the heavy lifting. The time savings are huge,” writes Jamie McKee in a 5-star review in InDesign Magazine. “If you find yourself repeatedly exporting InDesign files in various formats, you owe it to yourself to install the free trial and see just how much time you’ll save using Output Factory.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch processing of InDesign files

-Output each page as a single document

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Preflight InDesign documents on the fly

-Split InDesign files into single pages

-Preflight final PDF files

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.