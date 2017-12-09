San Francisco, CA – 10 months after its successful $426K Kickstarter campaign that gained 17 times the funding needed, VAVA announced the launch of the VAVA Dash Cam on Amazon.com on December 04.

“Getting funded on Kickstarter was just the beginning!” says Jeh Lin, Director of Marketing of VAVA. “Made from real drivers’ feedback specifically for real drivers, we’re incredibly thrilled to bring the VAVA Dash Cam to millions of Amazon customers.”

VAVA Dash Cam Features

Winner of the Red Dot design award for 2017, VAVA’s first crowd-funded car camera boasts a number of breakthrough functionalities that set it apart from the most conventional dash cams:

– Crystal-clear footage in 1080p HD quality at 60 fps both night and day.

– 360 degree swivel design provides and all-around view of what’s in front, on the sides, or inside the car.

– Wide-angle lens never misses a thing, capturing footage up to 5 car lanes.

– Snapshot button mounts on the steering wheel and lets you capture moments at short notice.

– VAVA Dash Cam app lets you seamlessly review, edit, and transfer files to your smartphone or on social media.

– 3-axis G-sensor auto-saves footage of sudden braking or unexpected impact while driving.

– Built-in GPS tracking enables you create and share your travel journal.

– 320mAh built-in battery allows the dash cam to activate and capture footage even when your car is off or parked.

Pricing and Availability

Just in time for the 2017 holidays, the VAVA Car Dash Cam will be available for order on Amazon.com starting December 04 for the price of $149.99.

About VAVA

At VAVA, we bring meaningful innovation to modern lifestyles. From award-winning speakers to one-stop car camera solutions, our products improve lives with ideas that can be shared and enjoyed by the whole family. For further information, please visit www.vava.com/dash or our youtube video https://youtu.be/giQdIpkBI8U

