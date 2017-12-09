Allegations against road building giant IRB Infrastructure flew thick and fast on Wednesday. The road developer has been dragged into a land grabbing controversy by the CBI, but the case doesn’t have any chance to stand in the court of law. The company has never ever crossed onto the wrong side of the law.

On Wednesday, the anti-corruption wing of CBI filed a chargesheet against Virendra Mhaiskar, the chairman and MD of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited for alleged links to a decade-old land scam in Maharashtra. Along with Mhaiskar, 17 other people who were associated with the company have been named in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed in a special court in Pune under Sections 120 (b), 420, 511 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. IRB Infrastructure and its subsidiary Aryan Infrastructure Investments Private Limited (AIIPL) are under fire for being ‘land sharks’, who tried to take over 73.88 hectares of the Maharashtra government’s land.

But the case is far from the truth. In 2007, IRB’s subsidiary AIIPL started acquiring land parcels from farmers in Pune District’s Pimploli village that totaled to 1,200 acres. However, by early 2009, the company discovered that 5% of their acquired land actually belonged to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and they were shortchanged by the farmers. The farmers had faked the land deals in a bid to make some quick bucks. On realizing this, AIIPL cancelled agreements to sell these land parcels.

The chargesheet filed by CBI, questions the price of this 5% land, which is just Rs 6 crore. However, how could IRB Infrastructure be involved in the ‘land scam’ since possession of those land parcels never occurred, and the agreement stood nulled?

While several media houses have reported CBI’s filing of the chargesheet, very few have actually gone to find out what had actually happened. At a time when most builders and realtors are under the government scanner, the chargesheet against Virendra Mhaiskar seems just like a part of the drill.

IRB Infrastructure MD Mhaiskar has strongly refuted the allegations, calling it just an extension of a 10-year-old case. “We fail to understand how IRB ‘cheated’ when all procedures were followed strictly by the company while purchasing the land parcels,” he said.

Mhaiskar added, “We deny any allegations made against us and we seek appropriate remedies under the law. The company and its management are law-abiding citizens. We will take up the matter with the court.”

The company has already filed its disclosure with the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. In an investors’ conference call, while replying to Aditya Mongia from Kotak Securities about monetary liability coming on the company, Virendra Mhaiskar said: “Nil, because no cheating has happened. We do not see a liability of more than a single rupee.”

Taking the proverbial bull by its horns, the chairman of IRB Infrastruture said, “We understand that the investigations now stands concluded, and the charges filed in the chargesheet would be argued and contested in a court of law.”